New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Researchers from Emory University, Georgia have found that the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, confirming the virus’ active transmission happening within the state. The virus has been reported in at least six states in the US. Although the fatality rate of patients diagnosed with this virus has been low but in some cases, elderly people with comorbidities have died as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Heartland is an emerging infectious disease that is not well understood," Gonzalo Vazquez-Prokopec, associate professor in Emory’s Department of Environmental Sciences and senior author of the study, said in a press release.

"We’re trying to get ahead of this virus by learning everything that we can about it before it potentially becomes a bigger problem," he added.

History of the Heartland Virus

The virus was first found to cause illness in humans in 2009 in Missouri. Between 2009 and January 2021, over 50 cases—many severe and several fatal—were recorded in 11 Midwestern and Southern US states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Symptoms of the virus

Symptoms of the Heartland Virus include fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle or joint pain; and many people with the virus from the aforementioned states were hospitalized.

Furthermore, if someone infected with the virus has bloodwork done, the tests may reveal low white blood cell counts and platelet counts, and/or higher levels of liver enzymes. Heartland virus symptoms can begin up to two weeks after a person is bitten and often lead to hospitalization.

What has to be done once the symptoms occur?

If you are experiencing symptoms, keep in mind that they could be caused by a vast number of different medical problems. A doctor can help you figure out the root cause, and potentially order tests if they think you might have a Heartland virus infection. While there is no routine testing available for the virus, a doctor suspecting the illness can get in touch with the state health department. The state can report the case to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which is able to perform molecular and serologic tests that can detect Heartland virus RNA and certain antibodies the body may produce in response.

Treatment

There are currently no medicines that can prevent or cure a Heartland virus infection, according to the CDC. Treatment options might include drugs or other therapies (like intravenous fluids) to help address symptoms like pain and fever.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha