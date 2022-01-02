New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Israel has reported its first case of 'Flurona', the Israeli authorities confirmed recently. The infection is expected to be a mix of both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. It was diagnosed in an unvaccinated pregnant woman who had mild symptoms and was admitted to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, The Times of Israel reported.

The news of Flurona comes at a time when the world is already seeing a surge in the cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, which was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. The World Health Organization's top official in Europe Hans Kluge had earlier said 89 percent of those with confirmed Omicron infections in Europe reported symptoms common with other coronavirus variants, including cough, sore throat, and fever.

Here's a look at all you need to know about Flurona.

What is Flurona?

As per Israeli doctors, Flurona is not a new variant - as is being misunderstood. Rather, it is believed to be the occurrence of flu and corona at the same time. It is further being studied as Israel has seen a surge in the cases of Influenza recently.

What are its symptoms?

The symptoms of Flurona include fever, body aches, cough, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes (in the case of children).

What do experts say?

Dr. Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, told Israeli media that Florona may indicate a major breakdown of the immunity system as two viruses are entering the human body at the same time.

"The disease is the same disease. They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, the director of the Beilinson Hospital's gynecology department.

Health officials in Israel added that it is likely many others have been infected with both viruses, but have not yet been diagnosed.

Meanwhile, the woman was released on December 30 from the hospital, which said she was in a good condition. However, the Health Ministry is still studying the case to see whether a combination of the two viruses caused more severe illness.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha