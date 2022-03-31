New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu revealed on Thursday that she is suffering from celiac disease. The development occurred as the 22-year-old beauty pageant winner faced questions about weight gain that was widely reported from Lakme Fashion Week. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said that Celiac disease is an immune disorder which is triggered by foods that contain gluten.

In an interaction, Sandhu, while speaking about women's rights in connection with the hijab row, also said that she believed in letting people live the way they wanted to. Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13 in Eliat, Israel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

In an interaction with news agency PTI, she spoke about being bullied for being either skinny or healthy, stating, "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'."

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh, she added, “Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things.”

The Miss Universe beauty pageant winner, however, sent out a message of body positivity by stating, “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself.”

What is Celiac disease?

According to Mayo Clinic, celiac disease is a condition in which a person is allergic to the protein commonly found in wheat, barley, rye, and spelt. In celiac disease, gluten causes an immune response in the body that results in inflammation and damage in the small intestine



Celiac disease: What are the symptoms?



The classic symptom is diarrhoea. Other symptoms include bloating, wind, fatigue, low blood count (anaemia) and osteoporosis. Many people have no symptoms.



Celiac disease: Treatment

There is no defined allopathic treatment for the disease as such. But reports say that the only way to manage the symptoms of celiac disease is to eat a strict gluten-free diet. Eating foods without gluten allows your small intestine to heal, and stops future problems and inflammation. You'll need to avoid any foods made with wheat and wheat flour.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma