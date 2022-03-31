New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Wednesday, 'Die Hard' fame Hollywood actor Bruce Willis announced that he is retiring from the acting profession after being diagnosed with aphasia. Willis's family released an official statement regarding the same.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continues.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," it concluded.

What is Aphasia that led Bruce Willis to quit acting?

Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate as per the National Institute of Health, this disorder damage portions of the brain and is caused by stroke, tumour, or head injury. It affects the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.

If a person is diagnosed with such disease, his or her's speech or language must be significantly impaired in one (or more) of the four aspects of communication following acquired brain injury. The disorder slowly develops into a brain tumour or a progressive neurological disease, according to NIH website.

What are the causes of Aphasia?

Aphasia is most often caused by stroke, where about a quarter of patients who experience an acute stroke develop aphasia. In acute disorders, such as head injury or stroke, aphasia usually develops quickly. When caused by brain tumor, infection, or dementia, it develops more slowly. In such situation, brain cells die when they do not receive their normal supply of blood, which carries oxygen and important nutrients.

What are the types of Aphasia?

As per National Aphasia Association, there are two types of Aphasia that are fluent and non-fluent. The same can be further sub-divided into different types - Global, Broca's, Wernicke's, Primary Progressive, Anomic, and Mixed Non-fluent aphasia.

Is Aphasia curable?

According to the National Institute of Health, US this particular disorder causes drastic changes in the brain. In cases, it has been seen that people who suffer from such disorder can communicate well and do everything without any treatment while in some rare cases it has been observed that the problem remains even after treatments and therapies. It can be said that Aphasia's cure differs from person to person.

Posted By: Ashita Singh