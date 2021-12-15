New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has spread its tentacles around 77 countries across the world and continues to do so, concerns amid people have increased manifold. The World Health Organisation has warned that the Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate. In India cases of the newly found variant which was first detected in South Africa have climbed to 63 with several new cases reported in Telangana, Noida, and Delhi recently. Maharashtra currently, has the most number of Omicron cases as of now.

Experts suggest that even though Omicron has more mutations than the Delta variant which caused a heavy death toll during the second wave of Corona and is also termed as the 'variant of concern' by the WHO, Omicron has unusual symptoms which are different from Delta and sometimes even milder. The world health body said that it needs more time and data to come to any conclusion regarding the severity of the variant.

Meanwhile, Dr Angelique Coetzee, one of the physicians who first flagged the highly mutated strain in South Africa, told News 18 that Omicron patients experienced severe headache, body pain, tiredness, and mild fever.

“Omicron will give a totally different clinical picture that has no flu-like symptoms,” said Dr. Coetzee who has seen over 100 Covid positive patients in South Africa infected with the new variant.

“Our patients don’t have a cough, runny nose, high fever or sore throat – the classic symptoms of Covid-19 we knew till date...they mainly complaint about severe headache, body pain, exhaustion, mild temperature and slightly scratchy throat,” she added.

As for the treatment of Omicron, Dr Coetzee, who is also the Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, said “more data is required to confirm the behaviour of Omicron.”

Symptoms of Omicron?

Fever

Tiredness

Cough

Achces/pains

Runny nose (rare)

Sore throat

Headache

Diarrhoea (rare)

