New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Fortis Hospital of Delhi's Vasant Kunj has said it has successfully treated a 32-year-old American woman, who was recently diagnosed with Myiasis in her eye. The woman, the hospital said, had recently travelled to the Amazons.

In a statement, the Fortis Hospital said three live human botflies of around "2 cm in size were removed from the woman - one from the right upper eyelid, second one from the back of her neck and third from her right forearm."

The woman was released after the surgery which was completed in 10 to 15 minutes, the hospital said, adding that Myiasis is the infection of a fly larva (maggot) in human tissue, and occurs in tropical and subtropical areas.

The Fortis Hospital said the woman had consulted doctors in the United States (US), but the myiasis (botfly) could not be removed. She later consulted the Fortis Hospital and revealed she had been feeling something moving inside her eyelids once in a while for the past four to six weeks.

"It was a very rare case of myiasis. Therefore, these cases need to be evaluated in detail urgently," PTI quoted Dr Mohammad Nadeem, consultant and head of the emergency department at the hospital, as saying.

"The US national is a traveller and had a history of visiting the Amazon jungle two months back. Suspecting foreign body from her history of travelling, and noticing movements inside her skin, the diagnosis was done," he said.

What is Myiasis?

Myiasis is a parasitic infestation of a live animal by fly larvae (maggots). It grows inside the body and feeds on the tissue. Botfly, blowfly, and screwfly are the most common myiatic flies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) of the US, people "travelling with untreated and open wounds are more at risk for getting myiasis."

Signs of Myiasis:

Generally, a lump on tissue is a sign of Myiasis. The lump occurs when the larva starts growing. Generally, the larva remains under the skin, as per the CDCP.

Is it transmissible?

No, it is not transmissible.

Is Myiasis common in India?

According to the Fortis Hospital, it reported mostly from rural areas in India particularly in children "where the botflies have entered through either nasal opening or musculoskeletal skin lesions."

How dangerous it is?

The Fortis Hospital said if Myiasis is not removed, it can cause "considerable destruction of tissues, resulting in complications such as extensive erosion of nose, face, and orbit" that can ultimately lead to rare meningitis and death.

