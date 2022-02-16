New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Alokesh Lahiri aka Bappi Lahiri, the disco-king of India, passed away at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu on Tuesday night at the age of 69. A doctor treating him said 'Bappi Da' died due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), adding that the veteran music composer and singer had multiple health issues.

"Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on February 15," his doctor Deepak Namjoshi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He was infected with COVID-19 last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year," Dr Namjoshi added.

What is OSA or obstructive sleep apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea or OSA is a sleep-related breathing disorder. According to Mayo Clinic, it "causes you to repeatedly stop and start breathing while you sleep."

"This type of apnea occurs when your throat muscles intermittently relax and block your airway during sleep," Mayo Clinic said on its website, adding that snoring is the most noticeable sign of OSA.

What are the causes of OSA?

OSA occurs when a person's muscles in the back of his or her throat "relax too much to allow normal breathing," said Mayo Clinic on its website. It said that your airway narrows or closes while you breathe when the muscles relax too much. This, as per Mayo Clinic, can affect a person's breathing for 10 seconds or longer, ultimately lowering his or her oxygen level.

"Your brain senses this impaired breathing and briefly rouses you from sleep so that you can reopen your airway. This awakening is usually so brief that you don't remember it," said Mayo Clinic.

"You can awaken with shortness of breath that corrects itself quickly, within one or two deep breaths. You might make a snorting, choking or gasping sound," it added.

What are the symptoms of OSA?

As per Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of OSA are excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, morning headache, high blood pressure, depression, irritability, mood changes, decreased libido, abrupt awakenings, gasping, choking, sore throat, and awakening with a dry mouth.

Is there a treatment available for OSA?

Yes, there is a treatment available for OSA. Mayo Clinic says that a device is available for OSA which helps in keeping your airway open while you sleep. It also says that a mouthpiece can also be used for OSA that helps people thrust their lower jaw forward during sleep.

When should I consult a doctor if I am suffering from OSA?

According to Mayo Clinic, you should visit a doctor if your snoring continues to disturb your sleep or if you wake up gasping or choking. If you are having excessive daytime drowsiness, then also you should consult a doctor.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma