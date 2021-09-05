There have been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018 due to Nipah Virus. Therefore here we are with causes and symptoms about the infection which you need to know. Scroll down to read further.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection at a hospital here, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday. The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

"Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical yesterday night. We formed various teams yesterday night and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who are the primary contact of the boy," the minister told the media.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported from Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. There have been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018.

Here's all you need to know about the deadly disease

What is Nipah Virus?

Nipah Virus (NiV) infection is a type of a newly-emerging disease that has the potential to be transferred from animals to humans. It causes severe deaths in both the cases. This virus is said to be transmitted from fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family called Pteropus genus.

Causes of its spread

Nipah Virus spreads via genus Pteropus' fruit bats which are considered the natural reservoir of this virus and also Hendra virus. This virus is transmitted through bat urine, faeces, birthing fluids and saliva. It's transmission to humans can be possible through objects such as clothes, vehicles, equipments and more.

What are the symptoms?

Nipah virus infection is associated with encephalitis which is known as inflammation of the brain. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after exposure and an incubation period of 5 to 14 days, illness presents with 3-14 days of fever and headache, followed by drowsiness, disorientation and mental confusion. These signs and symptoms could lead to coma within 24-48 hours. Some patients have a respiratory illness during the early part of their infections, and half of the patients showing severe neurological signs showed also pulmonary signs.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal