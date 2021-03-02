Know the importance of yoga and its benefits in a wider aspect through our detailed discussion with yoga experts on Jagran Dialogue. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has led us all to care about health and fitness and what better way to do that than yoga. A lot of people have suffered both mentally and physically during these uncertain times be it due to developing coronavirus or staying locked up inside their houses. But switching to wellness and practicing yoga and pranayam daily can not just benefit your physical fitness but can keep you calm and stress-free mentally as well.

Therefore to talk more about yoga and wellness in detail, Jagran New Media’s Chief sub-editor Urvashi Kapoor and Senior sub-editor Sanyukta Baijal held a comprehensive discussion with Ruchi Phool who is a yoga and holistic lifestyle expert at HolisticAikya, and Ruchika Saluja who is a yoga trainer at Yog Aarambh.

Q. Why is yoga important?

A. Ruchi said, "Yoga tells how to live with ease in surroundings. Your whole life impresses your existence and yoga teaches you to stay happy and healthy. Yoga teaches us the following things:

That how to live the holistic lifestyle

That what is the meaning of our existence

That we work in harmony and lead a peaceful life

That how do we want our health to be

Q. What are your views on fitness and wellness during the new normal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

A. Ruchika said, "Lockdown was actually the trigger for every one of us. We realized that we are on a wrong track and it is high time to come back to the track. We were busy with competition and were thinking this was a very normal way of life. Natural has given us a shut-up call and said, 'hold down it is not normal'. After the pandemic, the yoga students are more focused on immunity build-up, healthy diet, and mental strength.

Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of yoga and pranayam

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal