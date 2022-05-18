New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hypertension or High Blood pressure is one of the most common conditions in people nowadays. In this condition, the force of blood against your artery walls gets high enough to eventually cause health problems, such as heart disease and others. Usually, hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90 and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120. This condition often has no symptoms and over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions, such as heart disease and stroke. It is very important to be aware of this silent disease and know-how can one deal with it or prevent it.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director - Of cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad and discussed Hypertension and its symptoms and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the Interview

Q- What is Hypertension and why it is so common these days?

Dr Sanjay Kumar- Hypertension is increased blood pressure and if we go by definition then the normal blood pressure is 120-80 and if it goes higher then that is called hypertension by classification but significant BP is considered when the pressure of the blood goes higher than 140. 90 per cent of BP is caused by Essential Hypertension and it does not have any significant symptoms. It can be caused due to ageing and genetic issues. The remaining 10 percent of Blood pressure is caused by Secondary hypertension and it is caused by different diseases such as Kidney disease, Thyroid problems, Adrenal gland tumours and others.

Q- Why is Hypertension called 'Silent Killer'?

Dr Sanjay Kumar- Generally, BP does not have a very visible effect on the person suffering from it. Acute BP is diagnosed in very few people and lesser than those few are taking any adequate treatment for the same. But slowly and gradually those few symptoms get heightened and cause major problems such as heart blockage or Kidney failure and that's why BP is called the silent killer.

