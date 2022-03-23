New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Tuberculosis Day is is celebrated every year on March 24 to raise awareness about the serious bacterial disease. Tuberculosis is a contagious infection that usually harms our lungs but it can also affect other parts of the body. It is a transmissible disease that spread from person to person through the air.

As per WHO, about one-quarter of the world's population has a TB infection, which means people have been infected by TB bacteria but are not (yet) ill with the disease and cannot transmit it. But, those infected with TB bacteria have a 5–10 percent lifetime risk of falling ill with TB. It is very important for all people to know about this contagious disease in order to prevent it and cure it at right time.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Davinder Kundra, Consultant, Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, and discussed Tuberculosis, its causes, signs, symptoms, and how can one prevent it.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question- What is Tuberculosis and what are its warning signs and symptoms?

Dr. Davinder Kundra- TB is also known as Tuberculosis and annually World TB Day is celebrated on March 24 because on this day in the year 1882 Robert Koch had discovered the bacteria that causes TB. It is a bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and it can be transferred from one person to another due to air. TB can affect all parts of the body from skin to bones the bacteria can affect people. Most commonly this disease affects the human lungs. People also might get TB in the skin, bones, vein, kidney, or in abdominal areas, TB impacts several other parts of the body too. Symptoms of TB are organ-specific. For lung Tb symptoms are cough with sputum and blood at times, chest pains, weakness, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. Symptoms also contain chest pain and fever. If the person has Bone TB, then its symptoms are bone pain, joint pain, swelling in joints whereas abdominal pain, constipation, loose bowel movement, indigestion are symptoms of Stomach TB. The other symptoms are also related to the organ which gets infected by TB Bacteria.

Q- What are the stats of Tuberculosis in India?

Dr. Divender Kundra- According to the TB report of India 2021-21, the stats of TB in India are improving. According to its report, earlier cases of TB in India touched almost 300+ in every one lakh people is now deteriorated to around 190 cases in 1 lakh people. Overall there is around 2.6 million incidences of TB in India. Also, there is considerable detonation in a number of patients who suffer both HIV and Tuberculosis too. The mortality rate of TB is 30 in over 1 lakh people while earlier it was more than 100. Multidrug-resistant TB incidence also has deteriorated in past few years. According to WHO, 1 person out of every 4 people in India is infected with TB. India has the highest number of TB infections in the world as of now.

