New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Our body has several parts which consist of organs and glands among those, there is a butterfly-shaped gland that is situated in our neck slightly above the collarbone. The primary function of this gland is to make hormones, which are responsible for controlling activities in the body. However, when due to a medical condition keeps your thyroid from making the right amount of hormones it is called Thyroid disease. When the gland makes too much thyroid hormone then that is called hyperthyroidism and vice versa is called hypothyroidism. Due to this disorder, your body can feel tired and you might also gain weight and may even be unable to tolerate cold temperatures.

Reportedly, around more than 20 million people have some type of thyroid. Also, this condition is mainly seen in women but men also are affected by it. It is important for people to know about this disease, so on occasion World Thyroid Awareness Day, here is all things detail about Thyroid disease.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Ravindra Gupta, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and discussed thyroid glands, thyroid disease, its symptoms, causes and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Q- What are thyroid glands and their functions?

Dr Ravindra Gupta- Our body has different types of the gland which produces different types of hormones. The thyroid gland is one of them which is situated in the centre of our neck. The thyroid glands is responsible for distributing energy we get from food to each and every cell of the body. It also helps in meeting up the energy requirement of the body and it also regulates our heart rate, and muscle rate and helps in brain development too. Thyroid glands also help in bone maintenance. It releases 3 types of hormones in the body, calcitonin, T3 and T4 hormone.

Q- What are the most common problems related to Thyroid found in India? Do those problems differ in males and females?

Dr. Ravinder Gupta- No, the problems are the same but Hythyroidism is seen more in women than the men. In India, Hypothyroidism is the most common type of problem. Out of 10, 9 people get diagnosed with that disease. In Hyperthyroidism, the body makes fewer hormones while in Hyperthyroidism, the body produces more hormones. Also, thyroid cancer, goitre and some other problems related to the thyroid are diagnosed.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Ashita Singh