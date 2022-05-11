New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Eye cancer is a term used to describe many types of tumours that can start in various parts of the eye. It occurs when healthy cells in or around the eye change and grow uncontrollably. Retinoblastoma is a cancer of the eye that begins in the retina. The most common sign of retina cancer is an abnormal appearance of the retina as viewed through the pupil. Retinoblastoma is said that most commonly affect young children and rarely occurs in adults.

This retina cancer occurs when nerve cells in the retina develop genetic mutations and if not treated properly children might lose their vision in the affected eye or it even leads to the removal of the eye. Retinoblastoma is also caused by a hereditary genetic defect. On the occasion of World Retinoblastoma Week, know about this disease in detail to order to prevent it and cure it at right time.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Sima Das, Head, Oculoplasty and Ocular Oncology Services, Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital and discussed Retinoblastoma (Cancer of Eye), its signs, symptoms and causes.

Here's an excerpt from the interview

Question- What is Retinoblastoma?

Dr. Sima Das- Retinoblastoma is a type of eye cancer caused in the retina of the eyes. This specific disease is most common in children and under this cancer one eye or sometimes both eyes gets infected. Like any other cancer, it is important to get retina cancer treated at an early stage or it can turn deadly. But, because retinoblastoma infects small children it is sometimes difficult to identify it at an early stage. In India usually, retinoblastoma gets diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Question- What are the symptoms or signs of Retinoblastoma?

Dr Sima Das- Small kids are affected by Retinoblastoma and they usually are unable to express their discomfort therefore it is even more important for us to be aware of the signs and symptoms of retinoblastoma. The early sign or most common sign of retinoblastoma is the appearance of a white reflex in the eyes. This reflex is also called a cat's eye reflex. Sometimes the vision of kids also gets affected and it might be also a sign of retinoblastoma. Eyes in different directions, redness and swelling are other signs and symptoms of retinoblastoma which we should be aware of.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Ashita Singh