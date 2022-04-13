New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system or brain disorder that affects movement and leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Both men and women can have Parkinson’s disease but according to National Institute on Aging, USA, Parkinson's disease affects about 50 per cent more men than women.

People having Parkinson's often aren't aware of their condition and some even confuse it with some other disease or problem that happens due to age. Although age is one of the major risk factors for Parkinson's this disease can cause more harm and lead to mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue.

In this episode of Jagran Dailogues Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Vinay Goyal, Director, Neurology, Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram about Parkinson's disease and its causes, symptoms, and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Q. What is Parkinson's disease and what are its symptoms?

Dr. Vinay Goyal- Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to degeneration. It means brain cells that produce dopamine slowly and gradually get destroyed. This has major 4 diseases, first one is tremors. A person suffering from this disease when sitting idol can feel tremors in their hands. It also causes the body to move slowly and people get tired easily. It causes stiffness of the limbs and trunk. This symptom of Parkinson's disease happens in a later stage, in which people fall and experience postural instability and impaired balance and coordination.

Q- What are the different stages of Parkinson's disease?

Dr. Vinay Goyal- It has different stages, in the first stage people suffering from this disease experience very mild difficulties and they can walk independently. Meanwhile, the second stage arrives when there are side effects of the medicine given for the disorder kicks in. The third stage kicks in when people experience more difficulties. Delusions, hallucinations and depression also kicks in later stage of Parkinson's disease.

Posted By: Ashita Singh