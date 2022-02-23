New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA is a sleep-related breathing disorder that occurs when someone's throat muscles intermittently relax and block the airway during sleep. It caught everyone's attention after the recent death of legendary Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who was suffering from the condition. However, there's a considerable lack of awareness about this disease and people often tend to ignore the early warning signs, including snoring. Yes, you read that right. People who snore or get a blockage while breathing in sleep must not ignore it and should get themselves checked.

The right information about this disease is very important as it cannot be taken lightly. If you or your family member experience such things, then it is very important for you and everyone to know in detail about this disease.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Sandeep Mittal, Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta Hospital and discussed OSA, its symptoms, causes, and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea and what causes it?

Dr. Sandeep Mittal: As the name suggests, there is obstruction during sleep, Obstructive Slee Apnea (the process of breathing gets halted ) happens during sleep. Generally, the disease is common among people who snore while sleeping. There is a pattern of people who snores, firstly the volume of the snore is less then it starts increasing at one moment there is complete silence. The complete silence suggests that there is no transmission of oxygen and the breathing stops which signals the person's brain to wake up and catch their breath. OSA is a syndrome that is associated with diseases such as BP, Sugar, and obesity. By definition, OSA is a Partial or complete collapse of the upper airways during sleep is called Sleep Apnea. The upper airway through which we take air in for some times get blocked and cause Apnea. OSA is getting airway blocked during sleep while there is another disease called Hyperventilation syndrome that is totally different and it means that a person's ventilation system collapses and makes breathing difficult. However, Central Sleep Apnea is another type of this disease in which when apnea is caused brain doesn't respond and the person cannot breathe while sleeping.

Question: What are the early signs or symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

Dr. Sandeep Mittal: The most visible and prominent early sign in someone suffering from OSA is snoring. A person who snores has the potential to develop this disease. Not every snorer gets Sleep Apnea but it is most common in people who snore most often. Other symptoms of OSA are morning tiredness, laziness, daytime sleepiness. Sleeping during driving or anywhere is a more severe sign of this disease. Morning thirst or headache is also a sign of OSA. Loss of concentration, weakness, getting tired easily, excessive BP or Sugar or getting constant urine urge, Obesity is some signs of Sleep Apnea.

Posted By: Ashita Singh