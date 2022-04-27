New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Malaria is an acute disease caused by bites of plasmodium parasites. The parasite is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. People who have malaria usually feel very sick with a high fever and shaking chills. This disease is pretty common in subtropical regions like India.

The first symptoms of this disease include fever, headache and chills, and it usually appears 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite and may be mild and difficult to recognize as malaria. Left untreated, P. falciparum malaria can progress to severe illness and death within a period of 24 hours.

As per WHO, in 2020 nearly half of the world's population was at risk of malaria and as per the latest developments on the same each ear nearly 290 million people are infected with malaria, and more than 400,000 people die of the disease.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Ajay Agarwal, Director & HOD – Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida and discussed Malaria, its signs and symptoms and its treatment.

Q- What is Malaria and how many types of malaria fever exist?

Dr Ajay Agarwal- Malaria is an acute disease which exists for years and is caused when a mosquito bites. When a female Anopheles mosquito bites a person, it releases plasmodium which causes malaria. Plasmodium is of various types such as P. Vivax, P.falciparum poses the greatest threat in India and is the deadliest malaria parasite and the most prevalent on the African continent. In India, Plasmodium Vivax accounts for about 90 percent of malaria cases while 10 percent accounts for P. Falciparum. So, basically, in India, Plasmodium Vivax Malaria and Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria are the two existing types of Malaria fever.

Q- What are the signs and symptoms of Malaria?

Dr. Ajay Agarwal- Malaria's major symptoms are fever, headache, and chills. In malaria, followed by a high fever that usually occurs in regular intervals of 24 hrs to 24 hours continuous sweating occurs. In India, if a person suffers from this pattern of fever that it can surely be diagnosed as Malaria. Also, not every time tests reveal that a person is suffering from malaria as only 20-25 percent of tests come malaria positive. Doctors rely on symptoms for their treatment. Malaria signs include yellowness of the eyes, high fever, and bloating of the liver. There are various other signs and symptoms of this disease differing from person to person.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Ashita Singh