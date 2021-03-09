Diabetes is one of the most popular diseases in the Indian sub-continent which needs more attention. Therefore, to understand the issue better, here we are with experts to discuss the same in Jagran Dialogues.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are almost 72.96 million cases of diabetes in Indian adults. That makes diabetes one of the most popular diseases in the sub-continent which needs more attention. Therefore, Jagran New Media’s Urvashi Kapoor and Sanyukta Baijal held a comprehensive discussion about the health condition with two experts, Dr. Ritesh Gupta who is the Additional Director of Fortis CDOC center for diabetes and Dr. Sujeet Jha who is Principal Director, Endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at PAN MAX.

Q. What is Diabetes Mellitus and what are its types?

A. Dr. Ritesh Gupta says, "When the sugar levels in blood shoot up, it is called diabetes. It is of many types usually when we talk about diabetes we talk about type 2 diabetes. In this case, insulin is present in the body but it fails to function which makes our body insulin resistant. Type 1 diabetes: Found in kids, teenagers, and young adults. Here, the body fails to produce insulin at all and to survive it gets important to take it external means such as through injections. This type of diabetes is found in comparatively in a lesser number as in just 10%. Meanwhile, the count of type 2 diabetes is 90% in the country. A third type of diabetes is present in a pregnant woman. In this case, diabetes is diagnosed when the woman is pregnant and it gets over post delivery. This is called gestational diabetes."

Q. What are the causes of diabetes

A. Dr. Sujeet Jha said, "One of the biggest reasons for having type 2 diabetes is that we are a South Asian race. In South Asian continent we belong to the countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, where there is a high risk of diabetes. Even if one has a lesser body weight, there are chances to get diagnosed with diabetes. Other reasons to develop this disease are weight, lack of exercise, poor food habits, ignorance about health.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal