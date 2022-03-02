New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Among many life-threatening diseases, Cancer is on the top. There are several types of cancers that can inflict on your lifestyle. Cancer is a disease in which your body cells start to grow abnormally and get out of control. The only way to get rid of cancerous cells is to remove them, but, not everyone's body could afford such therapies and treatments.Among the many types of cancers is colorectal cancer.

In Colorectal cancer, which is also known as Colon cancer or Rectum cancer, body cells that line the colon or the rectum become abnormal and grow out of control. For the unversed, the Colon or Rectum is located at the digestive tract's lower end. However, people across the globe are less aware of this life-threatening disease and it is very important that the right information reaches the general public. To create awareness about the Colorectal Cancer, the month of March is observed as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Amanjeet Singh, Director & Head of Colorectal Surgery, Medanta, and discussed Colorectal Cancer, its symptoms, and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question- Why is March observed as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month?

Dr. Amanjeet Singh- Cases of Colorectal cancer in the world are increasing day by day just like Diabetes, as per a study, there is about a 2 percent increase in the cases of colorectal cancer every year. Though its percentage is increasing, colorectal cancer unlike diabetes and hypertension is preventable, and by warning people about it, about its treatment and everything related, this disease can be stopped from spreading further and becoming an epidemic. For the reasons, US President Bill Clinton in the year 2000 proposed the idea of observing the month of March as colorectal cancer awareness month. From, that year onwards, the month of March is celebrated as National colorectal cancer awareness day. In the duration of the month, there are different days dedicated to specific things and one day in the month is observed as Colorectal cancer day. During the whole month, many institutions and organizations by various means reach out to people and aware them of the disease.

Question- What is colorectal cancer and what are its symptoms, signs, and causes?

Dr. Amanjeet Singh- Colorectum is part of the large intestine and its lower part (about 20cm) is the rectum cancer is caused when cells in our body grow abnormally and get out of control. So to sum up, any cancer that develops in the colorectum area is grouped together and termed colorectal cancer. There is two types, left and right colorectal cancer. Its most common symptom is unexplained amenia. If somebody's hemoglobin is critically decreasing and there is no explanation for the same, then the person might be suffering from polyp or cancer. Other, symptoms of colorectal cancer are unexplainable weight loss, bleeding for the rectum, inadequate evacuation, and incontinence bowel habits. If a person is experiencing such things then they should likely get it tested.

