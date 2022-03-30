New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The heart is considered the most important organ of our body. It is a muscular organ about the size of a fist, located just behind and slightly left of the breastbone and it pumps blood through the network of arteries and veins to keep our body up and running. Being one of the most important parts of the body, it is natural that one needs to take a little extra care of themselves.

Although people take good care of their heart, diseases and problems related to it especially Heart Attacks are common in the world. As per WHO, Cardiovascular diseases or Heart diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. It is very important for people to know about this deadly disease in order to prevent it and cure it at right time.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology and chief of the cath lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, and discussed heart-related diseases, its symptoms, causes and how can one prevent it.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: What is a Heart Attack and what are its early signs and symptoms

Dr. Atul Mathur: In the size of a fist, the heart is a very important organ of the body that is located in slightly of the breastbone in our body. It has 4 chambers left and right and up and down. The two chambers located at the bottom of the heart are responsible for pumping blood through our bodies and it takes back the impure blood to purify it. This circuit goes on continuously in our bodies. To maintain this our heart beats about 100 times in a minute and to ensure that the Heart requires oxygen and food of its own. A heart attack occurs when the heart is not supplied with enough oxygen to beat and purify blood due to a rupture or blood clot. There is a blockage in the flow of blood that is mostly built by fat, cholesterol, and other substances, which form plaque in the arteries that feed the heart. Symptoms of a Heart Attack are cold sweat, shortness of breath, pressure or tightness in the chest, Nausea, Fatigue, Lightheadedness, or sudden dizziness.

Question: What steps should be taken when a heart attack strikes?

Dr. Atul Mathur: Firstly one should identify that the symptoms are of a heart attack and you should be clear about the symptoms, next a person should immediately inform someone at home or people around that time and not hesitate. Next, you should take a pill of Aspirin if available as it decreases the chance of heart attacks. Then one should rush immediately to the nearest medical facility or call for an ambulance. In the medical facility, you would be provided with the best possible help required.

