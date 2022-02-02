New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Cancer is a disease in which some of the cells in the body grow at an uncontrollable rate and spread into other parts of bodies. Cancer is a life-threatening disease that is growing rapidly all over the world. If identified at an early stage, Cancer is curable but if ignored, the cells can pose a threat to lives.

Over the years, without much awareness about the deadly disease, many lives have been lost across the world. Cancers are most commonly found in the brains, liver, lungs, mouth, nerves, and breast.

Breast Cancer mostly occurs in women and rarely in men, it is a form of genetic abnormal cell growth which happens in the breast area. In India, breast cancer nowadays is getting very much common and it is very important for us to know about it.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Kanchan Kaur, Director, Breast Services Department and Cancer Institute of Medanta – The Medicity and talked about the importance of Breast Cancer awareness and its symptoms.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: What are the signs and symptoms related to Cancer?

Dr Kanchan Kaur: Breast Cancer in India is growing very rapidly it is very much common nowadays. Earlier, Survical Cancer has gripped its roots in the country but now Breast Cancer is much more common. In other countries, symptoms of Breast Cancer are visible in late ages, around 50s or 60s or over but in India, the signs are visible almost a decade earlier, that is around 40-50 in women. It is very important to know the symptoms or signs of cancer so that people can get it treated on time. Cancer starts with a very minute cell and with time it grows and develops into a much more serious disease. Generally, the signs are not visible till very late in this disease. Specially Breast Cancer symptoms are quite difficult to identify. Symptoms of Breast Cancer are knots in the breast, which usually do not pain in the early stage. Also, change in breast size, flattening of nipple or release of blood or fluid from breast, and skin redness is some of the other symptoms of Breast Cancer.

Question: What are the Stages of Cancer? And what do they mean?

Dr. Kanchan Kaur: Stages of Cancer are complicated. What we need to understand in layman's terms is that from the initial stage, its stages go from Stage zero, Stage 1, Stage2, and Stage 3, and this depends on the size of the knot and area of the knot. And if the Cancer transmits from the Breast area to any other then it is known as Stage 4 for the Cancer. Stage four means, it can transmit to either liver, lungs, nerves, or brains. Stage Zero is the initial stage of Cancer which is very weak and cannot transmit. If the patient, does not get the proper treatment at that stage then it can further spread to Stage 1 and Stage 2 and beyond. Treatment of Cancer at early stages is the key to curing it.

