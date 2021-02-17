Amidst COVID-19 pandemic mental health got its due attention and people started taking it more seriously. Therefore, to understand it in a wider sense we had a comprehensive discussion with experts on Jagran Dialogue about the causes, treatment and therapies for people dealing with mental health issues.

New Delhi | Sanyukta Baijal: The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown brought the spotlights on the much-neglected issue of mental health. Being locked inside homes, striving for bare necessities and some even finding it hard to earn a living; all this took a toll on the people’s mental health. To sum it up, the pandemic also taught the world a lesson on how mental health can be the key to a prosperous life.

Almost 7.5% of Indians are facing mental health disorders. However, the worse part is that this issue got the due attention only in the uncertain times of COVID-19. Battling anxiety and depression became the second most talked about point of concern after coronavirus. Mental health is basically one’s cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being which helps people to function normally.

To understand it in a wider sense, Jagran New Media’s Urvashi Kapoor and Sanyukta Baijal held a comprehensive discussion with mental health expert Nina Klair psychologist Esha Mehtaon Jagran Dialogues about the causes, treatment and therapies for people dealing with mental health issues.

Here are the excerpts from the panel discussion with Nina Klair and Esha Mehta:

Q: How has COVID-19 lockdown affected people’s mental health?

Answering the question, Nina mentioned that mental health had been a talked about topic since a year. So everyone knew that due to COVID-19’s social isolation, they were not able to meet eachother. She said, “Fear of unknown was there, people did not have any idea that what was happening in their lives. And then things like loss of lives, loss of jobs, loss of income followed which caused mental health issues like stress, anxiety and depression in people. One thing which was noticed was that mental health problems increased in the patients who already had it, but people who never had any such complain also developed mental health issues. People are not able to figure out that what exactly is happening to them.” Apart from that she even quoted problems like alcohol abuse, drug abuse which increased during COVID.

Q: What are the treatments for mental health?

Esha Mehta addressed the question by explaining what is mental illness. She said, “It is simply a chemical imbalance in your brain.” She further added, “The good news is that it is treatable and the first step is awareness. If you are feeling even a little anxious just don’t get scared of it, first try to track the symptoms. Connect with yourself and if you feel that anxiety is bothering your personal and professional life then seek help from a specialist as consulting a doctor, in this case, is very important. Therapists, psychiatrists, mental health experts are all working towards it so, treatment is possible.”

Watch the video to know more about mental illness and how to cope with it.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal