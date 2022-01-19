New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gas or gastric issues are some of the most common problems that people face yet it remains an unaddressed and neglected health topic. There can be various reasons that contribute to gastric problems like indigestion, unhealthy lifestyle, or smoking. It can lead to severe health issues like stomach ulcers, intestinal ulcers, and even cancer. Hence, it is important to know about it.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Shubham Vatsya, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: What are the causes of gastric problems and how can we prevent them?

Dr Shubham Vatsya: Excess gas formation is related to lifestyle. What people eat, drink, the amount of exercise they do, their mental health - all matter in gas formation. It's is very common to eat junk foods these days. Plus, our fiber intake from fruits and salads is on the decline. Due to the pandemic, our physical activity is limited. All this leads to gastric issues. If we are conscious of these things, gastric issues can be avoided.

Question: Many people are lactose intolerant. What is lactose intolerance? Why is it caused, and what's its cure?

Dr Shubham Vatsya: Lactose is a carbohydrate, and it is ideally found in milk. The primary carbohydrate in milk is lactose. The lactose is digested by the small intestine via an enzyme called lactase. It has been observed that as we age, the amount of lactase in our small intestine starts to decrease. After some time, it's unable to break down the lactose. In this case, after consuming milk, people face severe gas in their stomach, bloating, etc. This is called lactose intolerance. It's believed that every person faces lactose intolerance at some point in their life. It's a natural thing and to avoid it, we just have to avoid milk.

