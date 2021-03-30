We had a detailed conversation with some experts on Jagran Dialogues about dryness, allergies and tips to keep your skin healthy. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: In the wake of the health issues being faced by people in the world overall, skin care routine is often neglected. Yes, many ignore their skincare regime thinking that it's just about beauty and not health. But no, this isn't true, having a healthy skin is equally important like your over all health. Therefore, to have a better understanding of skincare, we had a detailed conversation with some experts on Jagran Dialogues about dryness, allergies and tips to keep your skin healthy.

Jagran New Media’s Urvashi Kapoor and Sanyukta Baijal held a comprehensive discussion with Dr. Kiran Sethi, Integrative Aesthetic and Wellness Expert and Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon. And here are a few questions which our experts answered for us.

Q. Can you give us tips on how best to take care of our skin, mainly during the current pandemic.

A. Dr. Pankaj answered, "skin care is important. New problems are being faced by people. Mask is also having an effect on people. Any age of people come with an acne problem to us. They complain about having pimples near their beard or jawline. Use a good cleanser and wash your face twice in a day. Before and after wearing mask one should use a cleaner that will refrain skin pores from blocking. One should have a set routine for skincare. One good cleanser, one good toner, one good moisturizer and sunscreen are very important. If you have a senstitive skin and the area which is affected by friction from mask like near nose, behind the ears and more then you should use barrier cream like zinc-oxide or apply rich moisturizer.

The new entity is mask acne which needs to be looked after. Dont forget to wash your hands and keep them sanitized as it is very important. Patients are having rashes in their hands, they are suffering from eczema between the finger. Therefore, after sanitization use moisturizer in your hands. If these things are being taken care of then your skin will glow in COVID."

Q. What causes skin allergies in adults?

A. Dr. Kiran said, "There are a lot of reasons for skin allergy. Artificial fragrance also causes such allergies. The ones who suffer from allergies or have eczema they should avoid using artifical fragrance. Preservatives like Parabens and lanolin wool also give allergy to a lot of people. Anyone can be allergic cto natural products as well. What ever you use, always do a test patch before anywhere on your skin for two or three day before using properly. Internal issues also cause skin allergies. Some people suffer with gluten allergy which shows on the skin. Dairy allergy is also visible on skin."

