New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Epilepsy Day 2022 is celebrated every year on February 14. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. Furthermore, according to the medical journal Annals of the Indian Academy of Neurology, about 10 million persons with epilepsy are there in India. Many people with active epilepsy do not receive appropriate treatment for their condition, leading to a large treatment gap.

In the recent episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Abhishek Juneja, Consultant Neurologist, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dr Juneja's Neuro Centre, Delhi, and Dr Himank Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Delhi.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: Why is International Epilepsy Day celebrated?

Dr. Himank Goyal - International Epilepsy Day is celebrated on the second Monday of every February. Since the number of epilepsy patients is too many, and not many of them are comfortable are talking about it, the day is an international initiative by the Annual Epilepsy Society. It aims to raise awareness by making people more knowledgeable about epilepsy and other related health problems. Several campaign events, promotional events, and awareness events are organized to raise awareness about epilepsy in the general public. Coincidentally, this year International Epilepsy Day is falling on the same day as Valentine's Day. Thus, its theme this year is "Show some love".

Question: What is epilepsy and what are its symptoms?

Dr. Abhishek Juneja - Epilepsy is a neurological disorder with repeated episodes of fits and seizures. Nearly 50 million people in the world are suffering from epilepsy today. In India alone, 12 million people suffer from this problem.

Epilepsy is mainly of two types - focal and general. In focal epilepsy, a more electrical discharge is generated in one part of the brain. Whereas in general epilepsy, this abnormal electrical discharge spreads all over the brain. That's why in focal epilepsy, a part of the body may experience sudden movements and in general epilepsy, the whole body might show abnormal movements.

Also, there is another kind of epilepsy known as absence epilepsy, which is more common in children. In this, the child becomes inactive while doing something and there is a blank stare for a few minutes.

Finally, common triggers for epilepsy include alcohol intake, sleep deprivation, flashing bright lights, low blood sugar, and wrong medication.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha