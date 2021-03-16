Eye health is an extremely important health issue which needs to be addressed. And to have a better understanding of this we had a detailed discussion with an expert on Jagran Dialogue. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: According to the World Health organization (WHO), as many as 2.2 billion people are suffering with vision impairement or blindness. Out of them a minimum of 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented if treated on time and also, some of them are yet to be addressed. The data is enough to make you aware of the importance of the eye health. So, to have a better understanding about it, we had a detailed conversation with an expert on Jagran Dialogues about how to keep your eyes healthy.

Jagran New Media’s Urvashi Kapoor and Sanyukta Baijal held a comprehensive discussion with Dr.Kartikay Sangal, who is a senior eye surgeon practicing individually and is also attached to the apollo spectra group. Here are a few questions which he answered for us.

Q. How frequently a person should get his or her eyes tested?

A. Dr. Kartikay explains, "Basically it is all time-framed that how many times one needs to get their eyes checked. When a child starts going to school which normally happens at the age of 3 years, so getting his eyes tested once a year. While the kids in growing age should get themselves checked within every 6 months even if the child is wearing specs or not." Talking about elders he said, "After the age of 45, your eyes start to age you may suffer from glaucoma, cataract or more. Every year after 45 you need to get your eyes tested.

Q. Eye Care Tips for People with Diabetes

A. Talking about diabetes, Dr. Kartikeey said, "Diabetics need to get their eyes checked 2-3 times in a year. Even if your diabetes is in control then also there will be changes in your retina. If your blood sugar levels are in control then the changes will take place in 15-20 years. Precautions for diabetics to keep their eyes healthy are: Keep your blood sugar levels in check, take your medicine regularly, Keep meticulous control over blood pressure, regular exercise is a must. A healthy body always has healthy eyes. If your BMR is ok them your sugar levels are also fine. Antioxidants are formed, the changes which are about to happen in your retina, delays."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal