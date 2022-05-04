New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Asthma is a lung disease where our airways get either narrow or swell resulting in shortness of breath. It can also result in breathing difficulty and trigger coughing. It can affect both children and adults. As per WHO, Asthma is often under-diagnosed and under-treated and in the most severe cases, asthma can lead to death.

Many different factors have been linked to an increased risk of developing asthma and its most common symptoms are cough, wheeze, shortness of breath and chest tightness. These symptoms are intermittent and are often worse at night or during exercise. Also, these Triggers can vary from person to person. Some people with asthma may go for long periods without having any symptoms. Others might have problems every day. It is very important for people to know about this disease in order to prevent it and cure it at right time.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Bornali Dutta, Director, Pulmonary Medicine Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, South Delhi and discussed Asthma, its signs, symptoms and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Q-What is Asthma and what are its symptoms?

Dr. Bornali Dutta- Asthma is a disease, also known as Bronchitis or Dama. In this disorder, lung airways get tight more than they should be. But, it is a reversible process which is called 'reversible airflow narrowing or obstruction'. The most common cause of Asthma is allergy. Allergy-induced asthma is the most recognised asthma. The symptoms of this disease are cough, shortness, wheezing, chest tightness or pain. Wheezing is the most common symptom that is diagnosed by doctors.

Q-What are different types of Asthma?

Dr. Bornali Dutta- Asthma has several types, it is called phenotypes of Asthma. The biggest and the most common is Allergic asthma- it starts in childhood and is triggered by climate change however with time may patients outgrow it. The second type of asthma is occupational asthma which is triggered by workplace irritants such as chemical fumes, gases or dust. Another type of asthma is Exercise-induced asthma which is triggered at the time when a person exercises and then there is cough-variant asthma in which people are likely to cough a lot. Adult-onset asthma is caused after suffering from obesity. Smoking-induced asthma is triggered by people who smoke.

