With rising pollution in the air, almost everybody in the world breathes air that doesn't meet its standards for air quality. In the latest report by the World Health Organisation, it was highlighted that air quality in the world is deteriorating day by day. WHO said 99% of the global population breathes air that exceeds its air-quality limits and is often rife with particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the veins and arteries, and cause disease.

India has nine of the world’s 10 cities with the worst air pollution and among them, Ahmedabad tops the list, with Delhi in third. Keeping all this and more in mind, now more than ever is the time to raise awareness about the health consequences of air pollution.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery - Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and discussed Air Pollution, its causes and how it can affect human health

Q- What is Air Pollution and how does it spread?

Dr. Arvind Kumar- When pollutants such as dust particles, smoke, or health-harming particles get mixed with air in a certain amount then that phenomenon is called air pollution. These pollutants can be divided into two categories gaseous matter, such as gases (including ammonia, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxides, methane, carbon dioxide, ozone, chlorofluorocarbons), and particulates matter or PM. PM is further divided into categories depending on its size. An average man breathes about 25K times in a day and he inhales about 10 kg of air into his body which also consists of all the dust particles. Air can absorb a great capacity of harmful gases and particulates which can travel a great distance and cause harm to humans.

Q- What are the health consequences caused by short or long-term air pollution exposure?

Dr. Arvind Kumar- Air Pollutants are harmful to our bodies and they affect each and every organ from livers to lungs to skin and hairs. Air pollution depends on three factors duration of its exposure, the age from which we are exposed to it, and the amount of harmful air we are exposed to. Sadly, a person from when in the womb of his or her mother gets affected by this pollution. Due to air pollution people dies in millions they also suffer from diseases and skin problems.

