New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Holi is here and people are excited to go out and celebrate the festival of colours with much enthusiasm. At the time of the Holi celebration, people enjoy it very much but the main task begins when you have to get rid of those harsh colours from your skin. Most of the commercial colours that people use are made up of heavy metals, chemicals, powdered glass, and pesticides, which have adverse effects on the skin.

These colours filled with synthetic and industrial dyes sometimes mixed with engine oils can lead to irritation or allergies to the skin, hair, nails. So, if you are also planning to enjoy the festival of Holi with colours then it is very important to know what type of colours you should use or steps you should take to prevent any skin-related problem.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Sachin Dhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and discussed skin problems that happen because of Holi colours and how can one prevent it.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Q- What are the most common skin problems that people experience post-Holi celebration?

Dr. Sachin Dhawan- Nowadays, one of the most common skin problems that we see is chemical allergy. Because of low-quality colours or chemical infused or Chinese colours people who have sensitive skin suffer from this kind of skin allergies. Also, some people suffer from hair allergies after their hair comes in contact with colours. Hair can get rough, dry, and itchy. In some cases, it also triggers dandruff and makes people suffer. Similarly, irritation in the eyes and problem with nails also occurs. Since skin near the eyes is very thin and if it comes in contact with chemical colours it causes irritation. Because nails consist of more capillaries they can absorb colours more easily to cause problems. These are some problems that are most common post-Holi celebrations.

Q- Can chemical-infused colours cause permanent skin damage?

Dr. Sachin Dhawan- The possibility of permanent skin damage is highly rare but some people suffer from chemical contact dermatitis, which means their skin is highly reactive and any chemical which is harmful can trigger eczema formation and this can continue for a long period of time. Some people can get temporary tattoos from the dye of colours. Because of the allergies colour leaves a stain on the skin which by time can get darker and permanent. It is highly rare, but some people might also get cancer because of the chemical-infused colours. Because those colours contain lead and if the body absorbs more amount of lead then, it can possibly turn into cancer.

