What is the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19? Do all viruses mutate? What is the process of mutation and what does it mean when we use the word variant?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: We are battling the SARS-CoV-2 in many ways for the last one-and-a-half years. During this, we saw that sometimes COVID-19 was behaving like a common disease, sometimes it took a serious form, meanwhile, the cases kept on increase rapidly. The genomic mutation is a common process in viruses. Influenza viruses have different types of mutations. The structure of the virus is either RNA or DNA type. Different types of amino acids are present in a sequence in RNA trends. Due to being in this sequence, it forms a structure, which we know as the genome structure. Our body has a nucleus and the spike protein is released from it, with the help of which the virus binds itself to the ACE2 receptor in the cells of our body. By entering one's body, the virus replicates itself.

How many variants of COVID-19 are there in the world so far? Which of these variants is being described as the most dangerous and why? Tell us about the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Kappa variants?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: We name a group of mutations as variants. It can be a single mutation, it can also be a double mutation. GSAT is the world's global platform, in which the discoveries made by scientists are stored. According to him, so far about 1309 different types of variants have been found in different countries of the world. Although the virus has many mutations, these do not pose a threat to us, but there are alpha, beta, gamma, delta and kappa variants that can or are affecting public health. If the virus spreads faster than before, is causing more deaths or is causing a more serious condition than before, then it becomes a variant of concern. Of these, the Kappa variant is not the variant of concern, the variant of interest is.

How do scientists decide, confirm and claim that a new variant has arrived? What is its process?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: It has two processes. First, bringing the virus to the lab. A genomic study is being done in the cases that turn out to be positive. Secondly, if we are getting a high rate of transfer in any city or at some place which is much faster than normal, or if we get some super spreading event, i.e., one infected person infecting a lot of people. Or in some city we are getting a higher death rate than other cities or more patients are getting critical, the demand for oxygen is increasing. Samples are picked from such places and then their genome sequencing is done. This gives us two perspectives. One is the genomic structure. Scientists see how the new structure is different from the old one. How this variation is increasing its debt rate, infection rate, or how it is creating more serious cases.

The US government's SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG) has developed a variant classification scheme, which divides SARS-CoV-2 variants into three classes:

- Variant of interest

- Variant of Concern

- Variant of High Consequence

What do these classifications mean?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: Variant of High Consequences, created by CDC of Atlanta, in which if the death rate increases in an unusual way, the number of people being hospitalised, or the RT-PCR and other tests start failing completely, if there is no change in the spread of the infection even after vaccinating everyone, then it comes in the variant of high frequency. So far, there is not a single variant of SARS-CoV-2 that has been called a variant of high frequency.

What are WHO and scientists doing to understand and monitor the impact of virus variants on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: In the southern part of the United Kingdom, infections increased very rapidly. As soon as we came to know that the infection is progressing rapidly and at the same time this pandemic is also progressing in a complex manner, then we all were worried about how the second wave will come, if the third wave will come, then what will happen? Or when will we be able to get rid of the Covid-19 completely? How many more variants will keep coming, then taking cognizance of this from the government, formed INSA. Corp in December 2020, in which all the labs came under one umbrella. The country's top 10 labs were given the responsibility to inform our country and the world about the new variants.

Why is vaccination important despite the emergence of new forms of the virus?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: Vaccines are used to prevent many diseases. There are many diseases like polio, measles, yellow fever, etc. So, vaccines have given us a safe environment and life. Whenever a germ, virus or bacteria enters our body, our immune system creates an ability within us to fight it, which we call the immune response. During this, antibodies are made, which are remembered by the memory cells of our body. That is, memory cells recognise a disease so that the second time the same virus attacks again, the body can fight it better. The vaccine creates an artificial environment in our body, which activates our immune system without causing infection, which leads to the formation of antibodies.

How effective are the vaccines in India compared to the new Delta Plus variant? Will we need another booster dose to be safe from future forms of COVID-19?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: On one hand we are trying to stop the virus from spreading, suppress it or prevent the seriousness of the disease, on the other hand, the virus also tries to survive and changes its form. That's why new variants are coming continuously. The virus is cultured, and its effect on the vaccine is seen in the lab. We have many good labs here. Apart from this, it is also seen that some people got it even 20-25 days after getting both vaccines. The Delta Plus virus has also been cultured, that is, the effect of the vaccine has been seen on that virus. In this, we have not yet found any such indications, which can prove that our vaccines are not capable of fighting it.

What is the status of vaccines for children in India? When can we expect vaccinations for children to start?

Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh: Vaccine trial for children is going on. There are not only vaccine trials but also sero-surveys. In the sero-survey, we saw that children have also come under the grip of the virus. Also, serious infections in children have not been seen so far. But everyone is concerned about the safety of the children. As soon as this study is completed, the vaccine will be available for children as well.

