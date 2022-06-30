Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Check Date, Significance, Puja Timings And Other Details Here

Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is set to start on July 1. The Yatra will begin in Puri, Odisha. It is one of the most auspicious yatra's takes place once a year. During the event, devotees from across the country participate in the festival by coming to the shrine. The event is marked with much enthusiasm and fervour among the devotees. Jagannath's Rath Yatra is also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra.

Devotees observe the festival on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month, as per the Hindu calendar. As the day is just around the corner, here we bring you the puja timings and the schedule of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Puja Timings

The Dwitiya Tithi will commence at 10:49 AM on June 30.

The Dwitiya Tithi will end at 01:09 PM on July 1.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 schedule

In order to start the Rath Yatra, devotees will visit the Gundicha temple on July 1, Friday.

Devotees will mark the Hera Panchami for the next five days till July 5. Hera Panchami refers to the initial five days when the Lord Jagannath along resides in Gundicha temple.

On July 8 (Friday), devotees will observe Sandhya Darshan.

On July 9, (Saturday), the Bahuda Yatra will take place. Bahuda Yatra refers to the homecoming of Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

On July 10, Sunabesa will be observed. Sunabesa is the return of Lord Jagannath to his abode.

July 11 will mark the Aadhar Pana ritual. The ritual refers to where devotees are offered a special drink.

Finally, on July 12, Neeladri BJ will be marked.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Significance

During this period of the year, people believe that Lord Jagannath along with all his siblings including brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister, Goddess Subhadra pay a visit to their aunt's house. Their aunt's house is the Gundicha temple, which is near about three kilometers away from Lord Jagannath Puri temple.

Lord Jagannath along with his brother and sisters, stayed at their aunty's house for eight days and later came back to the main abode.