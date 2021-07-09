Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 will begin from July 12, 2021 and will go on till July 23, 2021. This festival has become a common attraction in major cities of the country and world. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jagannath Yatra is one of the most splendid occasions in India. Ratha Yatra or Chariot Festival is held annually in the city of Puri, in Odisha. This special fest is associated with Lord Jagannath and is celebrated for 11 days. The special event which is also known as Ghosa Jatra, dates back to several years and the description can be found in Kapila Samhita, Brahma Purana, Padma Purana and Skanda Purana.

The festival begins on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (second day of bright fortnight) of Ashadha and ends on Shukla Paksha Dashmi of Ashadha. As per beliefs, the event is marked to celebrate the annual visit of Lord Jagannath to Gundicha Mata Temple. Queen Gundicha was the wife of king Indradyumna, who built Puri Jagannath Temple. Rath Yatra will start on July 12, 2021.

Festival of Rath Yatra is now observed annually all over the world. Through ISKCON Hare Krishna movement since 1968 this festival now has become a common sight in major cities of the world.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Date and timing

Dwitiya tithi start July 11, 2021 at 06:17 am

Dwitiya tithi ends July 12, 2021 at 06:49 am

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Schedule

Gundicha Marjana

One day before Rath Yatra, the Gundicha the Jagannath temple undergoes a cleaning process which is known as Gundicha Marjana. Gundicha Yatra will start on Monday, July 12

- Pahandi will begin at 8:30 am

- Chera Panhara will begin at 2 pm

- pulling of Chariot will start at 3 pm

Bahuda Yatra

Bahuda Yatra is the return of Yatra, observed on the eighth day on dashmi of Jyeshth month, to the main abode. During the return, a short stoppage is made at Mausi Maa Temple which is dedicated to Goddess Ardhashimi.

- Pahandi from 12 pm up to 2:30 pm

- Pulling of Chariot will start at 4 pm

Suna Vesa

When Yatra reaches Jagannath Temple deities are dressed in new clothes and with enthusiasm and joy are placed back inside the temple. This ceremony will take place on July 21 from 4 pm to 5:30 pm

Adhar Parna

On July 22, all the rituals will be performed before 8 pm.

Niladri Bije

On July 23, Friday Pahandi will be from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal