New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ratha Yatra or Chariot Festival is held annually in the city of Puri, in Odisha. This special fest is associated with Lord Jagannath and is celebrated for 11 days. The special event which is also known as Ghosa Jatra, dates back to several years and the description can be found in Kapila Samhita, Brahma Purana, Padma Purana and Skanda Purana. This year the festival is going to start from July 12.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Significance

The literal meaning of Jagannath is Lord of Universe. In Puri, in the state of Odisha the Jagannath Temple is one of the four Dhams of hindus. Here Lord Jagannath is worshipped with His sister Devi Subhadra and brother Balabhadra. Rath Yatra is also known as Gundicha Yatra, Ghosa yatra, Navdivisiya Yatra, Patit Pawan Yatra etc. Rath Yatra is of immense significance

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Rath or chariot importance

Every year a new wooden rath is designed. The collection of wood for the construction of rath starts from the day of Basant Panchami. Meanwhile, the construction of rath starts from Akshay Tritiya, and this year it began from May 15. On the other hand, the construction and designing work takes place in Rakh Khalla in front of Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Devji palace Shri Nahar.

It takes about two months to complete all the three chariots which are dedicated to the three gods: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Take a look to know more about the raths:

- For Lord Jagannath - Nandighosh with 16 wheels.

- For Lord Balabhadra - Tala dwaja with 14 wheels.

- For Devi Subhadra - Darpa dalan with 12 wheels.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Rituals

Rituals of Rath Yatra starts approximately 18 days before Rath Yatra day. Here is the list of rituals which are followed day wise during Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021:

Snana Poornima

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are given ceremonial bath known as Snana Yatra it is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima. It is called Mahasnana. Snana to Lord Jagannath with 35 gold kalash, Lord Balabhadra with 22 and Devi Subhadra with 18 gold kalash filled water is given.

Ansari

After Snana poornima the wooden idols are kept secluded till the date of the procession.

Chera Pahara

The chariots are placed facing North at Singh Dwar of the temple The King of Odisha cleans the chariot with a broom of golden handle, cleans path also and sprinkles sandalwood. Brings dieties and place them on chariots. The procession starts on the dwitiya day of shukla paksh of Jyeshtha month. It reaches Gundicha Mata Temple.

Bahuda Yatra

From Gundicha Temple procession back home is knows as Bahuda Yatra it takes place on the eighth day i.e. on dashmi tithi. During return a short stoppage st Mausi Maa Temple is done which is dedicated to Goddess Ardhashini.

Suna Vesa

When Yatra reaches back to Jagannath Temple dieties are dressed in new clothes and with joy are placed back inside the temple.

Hera Panchami

It is a ritual of Goddess Lakshmi, consort of lord Jagannath.

During Rath Yatra Dahuka boli are sung by Dahuka, these are poetic recitation. It is believed that Rath does not move unless Dahuka boli is sung. Banati players play Banati, in this balls are spinned which are set on fire and tied to the end of the rope. This is done to appease the Lord. All the rituals are celebrated with enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Jagannath.

