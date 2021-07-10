Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Ahead of this auspicious festival, here is a list of seven delicacies that are offered to deities and one must try if in Puri:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 is all set to begin in Puri, Odisha, from July 12, 2021. The 9-day festival celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath with his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to their aunt's house, Gundicha Temple. This Ratha Yatra is not just held in India, but across the globe, starting from Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya and concluding on Ashadha Shukla Dashmi. The Rath Yatra witnesses thousands of devotees pulling the chariot, however, just like 2020, this year too, devotees will not be able to take part in the Rath Yatra 2021 due to ongoing-COVID-19 pandemic. It is not just a festival but a cultural extravaganza, where one can explore traditional dishes.

During this 9 days long festival, 56 dishes are served to deities, known as Chhappan Bhog. So ahead of this auspicious festival, here is a list of seven delicacies that are offered to deities and one must try if in Puri:

Dalma

It is a mix of vegetables and lentils, prepared without oil. It is one of the special dishes of the city and is offered during the Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

Santula

It is a vegetable curry of Odisha which is either fried or boiled. The curry, includes papaya, brinjal, tomato and potato. It is served with rice and Indian bread.

Khicede

Served along with papad and curd, it is one of the favourite dishes of Lord Jagannath. It is made from rice, lentils, sugar, coconut and cinnamon powder.

Rasabali

A sweet dish made with cottage cheese. It is deep-fried till it reddens. To enjoy this sweet dish one should visit Jaggantha Temple.

Pitha

As per Hindu mythology, this is one of the favourite sweets of Lord Jagannath which is made from rice. There are various kinds of Pitha, including Chakuli Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha and Madha Pitha.

Khaja

It is one of the most delicious delicacies served during the Rath Yatra to deities. It is made from wheat flour and sugar, layered with or without dry fruit stuffing. It is lightly fried in oil.

Chenna Poda

This is one of the dishes that take several hours to cook. It is made from cottage cheeses and caramelised sugar and is served during this auspicious festival

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv