Isha Mahashivratri 2023: Check How To Book Online, Ticket Prices, Time Slots And More Details

ON FEBRUARY 18, 2023, Maha Shivratri, one of the most celebrated and significant holidays, will occur. Shivratri, a festival honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is regarded as being particularly shady in India. On this day, they are worshipped by every devotee.

According to the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is observed every month on the 14th, which is roughly a day before the new moon. Of all the Shivratris that take place throughout the year, Maha Shivratri is thought to be one of the most significant.

Normally, Maha Shivaratri occurs in February or the first few days of March. Do you know that on this day, all followers of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are expected to bless them and make them happy by giving them prayers, flowers, milk, and a variety of other things?

At the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru, thousands of people observe Maha Shivratri each year. This is due to the fact that Sadhguru himself worships Lord Shiva and gives prayers. In addition, there were people there who all engaged in group meditation, dancing, and listening to music. At the Isha Yoga Center on this particular day, numerous dance groups, music bands, and musicians performing a variety of dance styles were all there.

The shocking guided meditations with Sadhguru will take place in 2023.Isha Samskriti students will perform during a unique musical event featuring a number of renowned musicians and practitioners of traditional and martial arts. Following that will be Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a programme that uses potent video imaging to portray the history of yoga. To participate in the festivities, people travel from all around the nation to the Isha Center.

Make your reservations as soon as possible if you plan to join the all-night party at the ISHA Foundation. The tickets are also offered, albeit at a different cost. However, whether you will be given seats to view the entire celebration that will take place at the Isha Yoga Center today depends on your reservation, the sort of reservation you are making, and how much time you reserve.

The Isha Yoga Center, which is located in Coimbatore, will host the Shivaratri festival celebrations this year, in 2023. Additionally, click on this page to purchase tickets.

Starting with the Ganga, the ticket costs are as follows: Rs. 50000, Rs. 25000, Rs. 10000, Rs. 5000 for the Mahanadi, Rs. 2500 for the Brahmaputra, Rs. 1000 for the Godavari, Rs. 500 for the Cauvery, Rs. 250 for the Tapi, and Rs. 0 for the Tamiraparani. Additionally, by clicking on this link, you can watch the ceremony online if you are unable to attend in person.