New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Preparations for celebrating Maha Shivratri at the famous Isha foundation founded by Indian guru Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev or popularly known as Sadhguru are in full swing. Maha Shivratri will be celebrated all over India on 1 March 2022. Isha Foundation is known for celebrating the "greatest night of Lord Shiva", Maha Shivratri, in a grand manner. Every year the spiritual organisation makes magnificent arrangements and hosts events to celebrate Maha Shivratri. This year, Isha Foundation has planned Maha Shivratri celebrations 2022 with all COVID precautions and protocols. Entry to the event is limited and through registrations only. Here's all you need to know:

How to watch Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri live program

Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri live program called “In the Grace of Yoga” is a special program that will be telecasted online in 9 languages across 5 time zones. The event will also be live-streamed on its official website at isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

How to register for the event?

Bookings to attend the function have started online. You book the seat online by logging into the website and also by a message through WhatsApp. You may also call on the helpline number of the foundation available on the website. Call on 0422-2515470 / 71 to make a booking or email on ishastay@ishafoundation.org

Documents required?

To join in-person celebration at Isha Yoga Center you will need valid government-issued photo identification used to register for Maha Shivratri and also the Printout of the E-pass that was sent via email. Accommodations at the centre are available by prior booking only.

Timing for Maha Shivratri celebration

Check-in counters will be open from 10 am to 3 pm on the day of the event for those who have pre-registered. Participants have been requested to stay at the Centre until 6 am on 2nd March due to security reasons.

Performance by famous artists

Papon, Master Saleem, Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Mangli, and Sean Roldan will perform at the event. A musical performance by Isha Foundation’s own homegrown band – Sounds of Isha, and dance performances by Isha Samskriti will also be staged.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha