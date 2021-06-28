Online learning and work from home has increased the symptoms of eyestrain like headaches, dry eyes and blurred vision. Therefore, follow these 5 tips to deal with the problem.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, online learning, and the work-from-home culture has added on to a few more problems in life like extra screen time which is an added strain on the eyes. As per a new study 'Taking care of children as they learn from home' by Godrej Interio found out that 52 per cent of the children had daily online classes while 36 per cent had classes four times a week and as a result, over 4 in 10 children complained of eye strain issues amidst the pandemic.

Apart from that working from home has also increased the symptoms of eyestrain like headaches, dry eyes and blurred vision. Therefore, here we are with a few tips which can help you take care of your eyes

Place the computer screen at least 20 inches away from you

Ideally, the computer screen should be between 20-40 inches away from you. If it is too close or too distant, it may cause you to sit in an awkward position. Also, the top of your computer screen should be at or a little below eye level, to minimise any strain on the eyes.

Ensure that the screen is not too bright

When your screen is very bright, you are exposed to more ''blue light''. This type of light can harm the eyes and affect your vision. Moreover, if you are sitting too close to a window or you can see reflected light in your computer screen, it can lead to eye strain and fatigue. Instead, ensure that the room is well lit. Reduce the brightness of your screen and add a glare filter if possible. Also, reduce the colour temperature of your display in order to reduce the amount of blue light emitted by the monitor.

Use a separate pair of computer glasses if necessary

Some people who do not need glasses for everyday use may benefit from using glasses specifically prescribed for computer use. Others who are nearsighted may find that their current prescription is not ideal for the computer; they could also benefit from special glasses meant for intermediate distances, rather than progressive or bifocal lenses.

Take a break and look away from your screen

If your work requires you to look at a computer screen for a long time, make sure you take regular breaks. Follow the 20:20:20 rule to reduce eye strain: every 20 minutes, look at an object about 20 feet away for 20 seconds. If possible, walk away from your desk every hour or two, and look at a distant object through a window. This change in focus helps to exercise and thus relax the muscles of the eye.

Keep your eyes refreshed

When you stare at a screen, you tend to blink less, which tires and dries the eyes. This, coupled with the air-conditioning of most corporate offices, may result in the eyes becoming very dry. To avoid this, take a break every couple of hours to splash some cold water on the eyes. Remember to blink more often to keep the eyes lubricated. Cooling drops can also help to refresh the eyes.

With inputs from IANS.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal