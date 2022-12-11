Is There A Right Way To Drink Water? Know From Alia Bhatt's Yoga Trainer

WATER IS an essential resource for human beings and the environment. From clear skin and health, weight control, and blood pressure regulation, to energy booster, consuming enough water has tremendous positive effects on our overall health. Water is the key when it comes to a healthy body.

However, when it comes to drinking water, we all must have struggled with choosing the right way to drink water. Is there any such right way to drink water? Anshuka Parwani, who is a celebrity yoga trainer of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, recently shared a video on her Instagram handle portraying the right ways to consume water.

The caption of her video post read, "Is there a correct way to drink water, YES, there is! Keeping yourself hydrated is of utmost importance. But, there is also a right way to do it."

Further Anshuka wrote, "Having water while standing can cause indigestion and heartburn. It can also trigger arthritis and cause harm to the lungs as the speed at which the water travels through the system increases. The correct way to drink water is to sit down with your back straight. This way, the water reaches the brain (not in the literal sense) and helps improve brain activity. It also aids in digestion and tackles bloating."

Along with sharing the right ways of drinking water, she also gave expert tips on the benefits of drinking water in a copper vessel. She mentioned, ", It is a very good habit to store and drink water from copper vessels. The cooling properties of copper help to detoxify the body, boost the immune system and helps with anaemia."

Have a look at her video post here: