Is Makar Sankranti 2023 On January 14 or 15? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals And Other Important Details

MAKAR SANKRANTI is celebrated across different parts of India in mid-January every year. Popularly known as the 'Kite Festival' of the country, Makar Sankranti is determined by the annual movement of the Sun, the date of the festival remains the same as per the Gregorian calendar year after year. The Sun transits in the Capricorn zodiac sign, which is why it is known as Makar Sankranti.

When Is Makar Sankranti: 14th or 15h January?

According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 this year.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Shubh Muhurat



As per Drik Panchang, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala begins at 07:16 AM and ends at 05:47 PM on January 15, 2023, with a duration of 10 hours and 32 minutes. The Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is from 07:16 AM to 09:01 AM with a duration of 01 hours and 45 minutes.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rituals

The festival of kites or Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different parts of the country by varied names and rituals. It is regarded as important for spiritual practices and people on this day, take a holy dip in sacred rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna and Kaveri. It is believed that the one who takes a holy dip in these rivers gets away from past sins. People pray to the Sun God for health, wealth, prosperity and success. Some common rituals of the day include worshipping the rising Sun, flying kites, preparing traditional recipes, worshipping live stocks, performing charity and many more.