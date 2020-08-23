There are two types of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 testing, both using swabs from the nose and the throat.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has been surging at an alarming rate in India, affecting nearly 3 million and claiming over 55,000 lives. With researchers unable to find a vaccine for the infection, testing and isolating seem to be the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus.

With large scale testing being the only way to contain coronavirus, scientists have now cleared an alternate testing technology that would allow people to collect their own samples with minimal discomfort, without invasive nasal or throat swabs.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the saliva-based COVID-19 diagnosis is more accurate and would deliver results faster, minimising the risk for healthcare workers collecting samples. However, this technology is yet to be introduced in India.

As per PTI, via this new technology, people would be able to collect their own samples with ease -- simply spit into a sterile tube -- and mail it to a lab for processing.

“It is also unique because it does not require a separate nucleic acid (RNA) extraction step. This is significant because the extraction kits used for this step in other tests have been prone to shortages in the past,” A R Anand, senior associate professor at Chennai's L&T Microbiology Research Centre, told PTI.

Earlier this week, the US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given its nod to the ‘Salivadirect' COVID-19 diagnostic test, saying it “does not require any special type of swab or collection device”. However, saliva tests are yet to be approved in India for mass use.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that researchers in India are exploring the availability of kits and other aspects. When asked about the saliva tests, the ICMR had said that a parliamentary panel that taking samples from gargled water is already under consideration and further details will be available soon.

There are two types of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 testing, both using swabs from the nose and the throat.

The RT-PCR test, which can take hours or even days before a result, detects the genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called a polymerase chain reaction. The second diagnostic test, the antigen COVID-19 test, detects certain proteins in the virus. An antigen test can also produce results in minutes.

Saliva tests would be an improvement on both.

“The collection does not involve material such as swabs -- which can be in short supply -- and the person doing the collection does not need as much training,” Satyajit Rath, from New Delhi's National Institute of Immunology, told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

