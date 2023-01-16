Iron Deficiency: From Melons To Beans, 18 Healthy Foods That Are Rich In Iron

TO STAY fit and healthy it is very important to eat all the nutrients and in the right amount. It is said that our daily diet should have all the required amount of nutrients that a body requires as sometimes its deficiency can hamper our health seriously. Iron is an essential nutrient for our overall health as it ensures the proper functioning of haemoglobin.

However, Iron deficiency can occur in anyone’s body. Iron deficiency can lead to symptoms like low energy levels, tiredness, poor concentration and pale skin. According to the National Institute of Health database, when your body does not get enough haemoglobin, then less oxygen reaches your tissues and muscles. This deprives the body of energy. This in turn increases the heart rate. Also, there are several other symptoms that can show that you lack iron in your daily diet.

Here, check the symptoms of Iron Deficiency:

Extreme fatigue

Weakness

Pale skin

Chest pain, fast heartbeat or shortness of breath

Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness

Cold hands and feet

Inflammation or soreness of your tongue

Brittle nails

Unusual cravings for non-nutritive substances, such as ice, dirt or starch

Poor appetite, especially in infants and children with iron deficiency anaemia

To prevent the above-mentioned symptoms it is very important to ensure that our diet consists of iron and in the right amount. Iron is naturally present in several foods which can be added to our diet easily. Vitamin C in citrus juices, like orange juice, helps your body to better absorb dietary iron. Meat, leafy greens and other food mentioned below can also be consumed to get the right amount of iron in our bodies and stay fit.

Foods rich in iron include: