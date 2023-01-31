Intimate Hygiene Essentials: 5 Must-Have Items For Women To Use In Public Restrooms

HYGIENE is a crucial part of a healthy body, quality life and lifestyle. It is crucial to use clean and hygienic washrooms to maintain the health of genital parts. While travelling, using public toilets is one major concern for females. Public toilets can be extremely unhygienic, which can lead to numerous types of intimate infections. Travel hygiene is all about the care, and maintenance of our hygiene. No matter what is the mode of commute, travelling can be absolute pain when it comes to hygiene. Health experts state that restrooms can be a major source of infections because of certain disease-causing viruses and bacteria. Therefore, we bring you a list of products that females should carry along while travelling for hygiene and health.

1. Disposable Toilet Covers

Disposable toilet seat covers are formed with two or more layers including a top layer formed of cold water soluble film, such as PVA and a base layer formed of tissue paper, such as toilet paper. These layers are held together by a water-soluble adhesive or glue. These disposable covers provide a sanitary barrier between the intimate area and dirty toilet seat and protect you from diseases and germs.

2. Toilet Seat Sanitizers

Toilet seat sanitisers or sprays with pleasant fragrances. They protect against germs and bacteria and reduce the risk of restroom-borne diseases such as diarrhoea or urinary tract infections. They help in sterilising the washroom and the commode before using it. Most effective toilet seat sanitisers are alcohol based and travel-friendly.

3. Stand And Pee Funnels

They are female-usable urination devices which allow women of all ages to stand and urinate because of their uniquely designed fennel. It is made from water-resistant coated paper and is non-reusable. This mechanism of this product ensures that you don't come in direct contact with dirty toilet seats.

4. Intimate Powders

Intimate powders are female hygiene powders that keep the intimate area dry, sweat-free ad fresh all day long. It prevents itching, burning sensation, rashes, redness and other discomforts in the intimate area. They contain clotrimazole as their main ingredient which is an excellent formulation to keep the female intimate area clean and dry.

5. Intimate Wipes

They are one of the most used female hygiene products. Intimate wipes are cleansing cloths meant to be used for the vaginal area for everyday use and are n ideal and very useful product while travelling. They are portable, gentle on the skin, discreet and ultra-thin and are also known as 'Feminine wipes.'