International Youth Day 2021: This day is observed to give voice to the actions and initiatives taken by the youth across the globe. Also, to raise awareness regarding the issues faced by the youths.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Youth Day 2021 is observed annually on August 12 to give voice to the actions and initiatives taken by the youth across the globe. Also, to raise awareness regarding the issues faced by the youths.

The theme of this year is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”. It has been chosen after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021. The theme aims to spread awareness among people regarding the need for inclusivity of young and old individuals in putting efforts to save the planet.

As the globe is celebrating the special day, we have brought you top quotes by the famous personality to describe the importance of youths in every sector.

"The Youth need to be enabled to become job generators from job seekers" – APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Youth is the best time. The way in which you utilize this period will decide the nature of coming years that lie ahead of you" – Swami Vivekananda.

"Young people recognize the big challenges that are coming up."--Barack Obama

"Young people are fitter to invent than to judge; fitter for execution than for counsel; and more fit for new projects than for settled business."--Francis Bacon

"We all benefit by having young people exposed to the 'way things are done' in a democratic society. Isn’t it time... to 'tap the power of youth?"--Hans Bernard

"Everybody's youth is a dream, a form of chemical madness" – F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“Youth involvement has moved forward. It is no longer seen as a rebellious act, the way it was a few decades ago.”--Maureen A. Sedonaen

"We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends."--Mary McLeod Bethune

"The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation."--Pearl S. Buck

"Older men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die" – Herbert Hoover.

"The young generation can influence their elders and can make them understand the environmental problems that are faced by us today. The youth can make them see that our environment is deteriorating day by day."--Chief Oren Lyons

"That's where the future lies, in the youth of today."--Willie Stargell

"The duty of youth is to challenge corruption."--Kurt Cobain

"The youth is the hope of our future."--Jose Rizal

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv