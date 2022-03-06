New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yoga is considered to be one of the most popular forms of exercises that is considered healthy for both mind and body. The word Yoga arises from the Sanskrit word 'Yog' which means union. It is said that Yoga helps in improving blood flow. Apart from physical health benefits, Yoga also helps in calming the mind.

Agriculture Minister of Uttarakhand Subodh Uniyal, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) Narendra Giri, and Patanjali Yogpeeth chairman Acharya Balkrishna inaugurated the International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) jointly organise the festival on a massive scale.

International Yoga Festival 2022: Wishes and Messages

Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life. Have a happy International Yoga Festival!

Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival!

Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!

When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. Wishing you a Happy International Yoga Festival.

Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.

Yoga is that Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy International Yoga Festival 2022!

May you make Yoga a daily part of your life and live life to the fullest.

I was looking for someone to inspire me, motivate me, support me, keep me focused… Someone who would love me, cherish me, make me happy, and I realized all along that I was looking for myself.”

Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.

This yoga is not possible, for the one who eats too much, or who does not eat at all; who sleeps too much, or who keeps awake.

Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga! Happy International Yoga Festival

YOGA is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! Happy International Yoga Festival

International Yoga Festival 2022: Quotes

The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most.

Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.

Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame.

Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony.

Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are

The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.

Yoga happens beyond the mat, anything you do with attention to how you feel is doing yoga.

Yoga means addition. Addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul.

Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within.

Yoga is as old as India.

Yoga is the Practice that originated in India but is practiced widely throughout!

Yoga without requiring to be paid pays you with sound health leading to great wealth!

Inculcate the habit of practicing yoga in your life!

Be a part of International Yoga day to draw more and more people towards practicing Yoga!

Transcend from the state of being in the state of sorrow to that of happiness with Yoga!

Discover your inner peace with Yoga!

Releasing stress and anger by practicing Yoga!

Yoga Improves Immunity by freeing you from toxins!

Maintain the beauty of your soul and body by learning Yoga!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen