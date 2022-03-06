New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The 7-day long, International Yoga Festival is observed every year and this year the festival will start in Rishikesh on March 7. The ancient Indian form of exercise, Yoga, is known to provide mental as well as physical well-being to the body. The word Yoga arises from the Sanskrit word 'Yog' which means union. It is said that Yoga helps in improving blood flow and that Yoga Asanas are a one-stop shop for a complete body workout without needing any external gear or equipment. These exercises include meditation, various stretching, and breathing techniques that help the body and mind to relax.

5 Yoga-Asanas to try this International Yoga Festival 2022:

Naukasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

This pose helps to strengthen your abdominal and core muscles. It also helps with improving self-confidence, building willpower and self-control.

Virabhadrasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Also known as Warrior Pose 2, this pose stretches your hips, groins, and shoulders. Improves stability and balance, enhancing respiration and blood circulation.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

This pose gives a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles and lengthens the spine. It will help you improve your blood circulation.

Trikonasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

This pose improves the flexibility of your spine, engages your core, and reduces stress and anxiety.

Matsyasana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

This pose has multiple benefits. From stretching the chest, abs, hip flexors and neck to stimulating two important areas of the body. First is the throat chakra which relates to communication and self-expression and second is the crown chakra, on the top of your head, which is tied to wisdom & knowledge.

Posted By: Ashita Singh