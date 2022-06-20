New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yoga is a gift from India to the entire world. Yoga is one of the most common forms of art that people follows. The art form carries different meanings for different people. For some, Yoga helps in improving their mental health, for others, it's a form of exercise to keep themselves fit. Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word 'yoga', which means 'union'. The art form also has a lot of health benefits, from improving blood circulation to reducing blood sugar levels, Yoga has helped a lot of people. Every year people across the globe observe International Yoga Day on June 21, in order to raise awareness among people about the importance of yoga. The day also encourages people to do yoga regularly to remain fit.

On the occasion of Yoga day, people gather together at places such as Yoga studios, playgrounds stadiums, and other places and perform yoga. Yoga can help people to remain flexible, reduces anxiety issues, boost immunity, and helps to fight respiratory diseases.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes

Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim, the better your practice, the brighter the flame. Happy International Yoga Day.

Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience. Wishing you and everyone a Happy International Yoga Day.

Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Happy International Yoga Day!

Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!

Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival!

YOGA is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! Happy yoga day!

Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

Warm wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga is possible for each one of us to do. Let us embrace it for a better life.

“A very Happy Yoga Day to you. Strengthen your body, mind and soul with the goodness of yoga for a better life.”

“Yoga is all about striking a balance in life and therefore, you must make it a part of your life. Warm wishes on International Yoga Day.”

“When you embrace yoga, you are actually accepting the good thing around you. Happy Yoga Day to you.”

“You have to work hard to bring good health and happiness in your life. Wishing a very Happy World Yoga Day.”

“Warm greetings on Yoga Day to you. Yoga is something that helps you bring freedom to your life. Practice yoga and stay blessed.”

“When you perform yoga, you establish a connect between your body and mind and become more aware of yourself. Happy Yoga Day to you.”

“Warm wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga is something which is possible for each one of us for to do. Let us embrace it for a better life.”

International Yoga Day 2022: Messages

Yoga is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, The Melody of the Mind, and Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is that journey that takes you to your real self, to your soul, through your own self. Happy Yoga Day!

Yoga implies, Addition of Energy and subtraction of wasting energy, Strengthen the Beauty of Body, Mind, and Soul with Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day!

On this International Day of Yoga, remember that it teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured.

Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

An aasan a day keeps illnesses away! Live a long and healthy life by practising yoga. Wishing you and your family a Happy Yoga Day.

Warm greetings on Yoga Day to you. Yoga is something that helps you bring freedom to your life. Practice yoga and stay blessed.

Starting your day with the goodness of yoga can give your life a wonderful makeover. A very Happy Yoga Day.

Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life.

The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body. Have a great International Yoga Day!

You cannot always control what goes on outside,but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.

Sun salutations can energise and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energise your life throughout the year. Happy International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day 2022: Quotes

*What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. - Buddha

*To perform every action artfully is yoga. - Swami Kripalu

*Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible. - Bob Harper.

*You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.- Sharon Gannon, co-creator of Jivamukti Yoga Method

*Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it. - Sting, musician

*Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable; to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. - Rolf Gates, teacher and author

*Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success. - Svatmarama

*Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements. Once you understand the grammar of yoga; you can write your poetry of movements.” - Amit Ray

*You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen