New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Yoga Day is just around the corner. People across the globe will celebrate the day on June 21. The main aim of the day is to create awareness among people about the importance of yoga and how it can keep you fit. Yoga helps to remain people fit and flexible. The art form mean different to several people. For some, it gives peace of mind, and for some, it brings flexibility to their body. In this hectic lifestyle where the majority of the people are busy in their day-to-day work, it becomes hard to manage both profession and health. This leads to an unhealthy life which can cause several health problems.

In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, people are required to follow a routine where they can incorporate yoga as a constant practice in their daily routine. Here in this article, we bring you the top 5 Asanas that a person can perform in their workplace to relieve stress and reduce body aches. This will not only help them to reduce stress but will also help them to balance both work and health.

1. Sitting Tadasana

This is one of the easiest asanas that one can perform at the workplace. All you need is a chair to do this asana.

How To Do

First, raise your hands above, and bring your elbows near to your ears and stretch your hands as much as possible, drawing your thumbs towards the back of your head. Always ensure that while performing the asana your hips and back should be in a straight posture. Now once you attain the position, breath in and out 3-4 times.

2. Wrist and Finger Stretches

After working for long hours, one definitely needs to stretch out their body.

How To Do

One can simply stretch their wrist clock in an anti-clockwise direction. One can also stretch their arms inwards and outwards to ease up the tension on their hands, fingers, and wrist.

3. Seated Cat-Cow

When you sit on the chair for a long period of time you will easily get back and neck aches. However, 'The Seated Cat Cow' position can help to reduce stress and ease your body.

How To do

The Seated Cat Cow's position can help in reducing body ache. One needs to put their hands on their thighs, with the chin up and look parallel to the ground level, with your back straight, ensure you must not take support of the chair.

parallel to the ground level, with your back straight, ensure you must not take support of the chair.

As you inhale, go back to the position where you started, with your back straight and chin up to the ceiling, and allow your belly to move forward. This is called the cow pose.

4. Chair Piegon

Long office hours can imbalance your posture and your spine area, in order to get rid of that one can perform the Chair Pigeon pose.

How To Do

First, the person needs to put their left ankle on their right knee, are in a straight line. Now the person needs to take 7-10 deep breaths.

5. Chair Savasana

This asana will help you to release your stress after long working hours.

How To Do

Firstly, you need to keep your back straight, put your hands on your thighs, close your eyes, and take deep breaths and let your body absorb all the positivity.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen