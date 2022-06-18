New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The word Yoga is derived from the word from two Sanskrit words 'Yuj’ and ‘Yujir’ meaning 'Together' or 'To Unite'. On every 21 June, people across the globe observe International Yoga Day in order to encourage people to do yoga often. Yoga has different meanings, and it depends on person to person's perspective. For some, Yoga is a peace of mind, for others, it is an exercise to oneself healthy and fit. The International Yoga Day raises awareness among people about the several benefits of Yoga.

On the occasion of Yoga Day, people across the globe gather at different places like Yoga studios, playgrounds, stadiums, and parks to practice yoga together. The form of exercise offers several health benefits including mental and physical. Also, if a person is going through illness or recovering from surgery, yoga will help them to heal quickly.

As the day is just around the corner, we bring you the top 5 health benefits of Yoga :

1. Yoga helps in increasing the flexibility of the body. This is one of the main reasons people prefer performing yoga. Yoga helps to ensure that stretching is done safely, allowing the nervous system to release the muscles into gentle, effective stretches.

2. Another benefit of doing Yoga is that it helps in improving your posture. Human body posture often deteriorates with age. However, doing yoga regularly helps to stretch out the chest and strengthen the muscles of the back.

3. One of the major benefits yoga provides is to calm your mind, and give you peace. Yoga also helps to improve your mental health. Meanwhile, mindful activities help to strengthen the immune system, improve social relationships and reduce depression, and anxiety.

4. Yoga also helps in bringing down blood sugar levels. Blood sugar levels can dangerously harm a person. By doing yoga regularly, one can control these readings.

5. Finally, yoga helps to heal your body naturally from any trauma that you have faced. Yoga can improve health issues, helping the body to health itself.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen