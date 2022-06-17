New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Many people across the world have been facing some health issues that can turn dangerous for them later on. However, Yoga is considered very beneficial in reducing many health problems. To create awareness about the importance of Yoga, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested June 21 be observed as International Yoga Day in his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly. India got the support of 175 nations joining as co-sponsors. Many yoga gurus in India have popularised Yoga all over the world. Take a look at the list of the greatest Yoga Gurus from India.

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev has also popularised yoga and Ayurveda in India and he broadcasts his yoga classes on many tv channels. He is also the brand ambassador of Patanjali Ayurved.

Tirumalai Krishnamacharya

Also called the father of modern yoga, Tirumalai Krishnamacharya is seen as one of the most important gurus of modern yoga. Apart from being a yoga teacher, he was also an ayurvedic healer and scholar and contributed to the revival of hatha yoga.

Swami Sivananda

Swami Sivananda founded Divine Life Society (DLS) in 1936 and then Yoga-Vedanta Forest Academy in 1948. Apart from being a yoga guru, he was also a Hindu spiritual teacher and doctor by profession. He also wrote 296 books on subjects including metaphysics, yoga, Vedanta, religion, western philosophy, psychology, and many more.

B K S Iyengar

Known as the foremost yoga gurus in the world, B K S Iyengar founded Iyengar Yoga, which is one of the styles of yoga as exercise. He wrote books about yoga practice and philosophy, which include Light on Yoga, Light on Pranayama, and Light on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali. In 1991, he was awarded Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2014.

K Pattabhi Jois

K Pattabhi Jois popularised Ashtanga vinyasa yoga, which is a flowing style of yoga as exercise. He is credited to be one of the yoga gurus who established modern yoga as exercise. He established the Ashtanga Yoga Research Institute in 1948.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi created and popularised Transcendental Meditation, which is a form of silent mantra meditation. He achieved fame as he was also a guru to the Beatles, the Beach Boys and other celebrities. He created Global Country of World Peace, a non-profit organization in 2000.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav