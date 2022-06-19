New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year to make people aware of the importance of Yoga leading to a healthy lifestyle, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Yoga helps in reducing many health problems and offers physical and mental health benefits. From providing relief from back pain to reducing stress levels to reducing heart disease risk, Yoga is beneficial in reducing many diseases. Apart from these, Yoga is also helpful in improving eyesight. Take a look at some asanas, which are beneficial in improving eyesight.

Chakrasana (Wheel pose)

Chakrasana is also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana. To perform this asana, you have to keep your hands and feet on the floor, and the abdomen arches up toward the sky. Apart from good eyesight, it is also beneficial to keep your spine flexible.

Bakasana (Crane Pose)

Bakasana requires arm balancing, in which hands are placed on the floor and shins rest upon upper arms, and feet lift up. This yoga is of an intermediate or basic difficulty stage and should be practised for not more than 30 to 60 seconds at a time.

Halasana

Halasana is an inverted asana in hatha yoga. It helps in calming and curing the entire nerve system of the body. It is also one of the modern yoga as exercises and you have to keep your body in the shape of a traditional plough.

Sarvangasana

In this asana, you have to keep your legs straightened in a vertical position. It is also called queen or mother of all asanas. Sarvangasana is a medium difficulty or intermediate level asana and should be done between 30 and 60 seconds.

Pranayama

Pranayama is a breathing technique, which involves controlling your breath in different styles and lengths. To do this sit in a comfortable position, keep your back straight and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav