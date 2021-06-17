International Yoga Day 2021: Easy yoga asanas that one should practice before and after getting infected by COVID-19 to improve immunity and strengthen lungs muscles.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 not just infected millions but also upended the lives of countless people. Those who managed to survive the deadly virus are still struggling to regain their health as it has severely affected the organs, especially the upper respiratory system making everyone gasp for breath. So, now to fight the virus, it has become crucial to strengthen the muscles of the lungs and raise immunity. And to do this, what can be better than Yoga. It is the ancient Indian form of physical activity that has varied health benefits. For more than 5000 years, Yoga is being practised across the nation and now it has spread its wings across the globe.

So, on the eve of International Yoga Day 2021, we have brought you some easy asanas that one should practice before and after getting infected by COVID-19 to improve immunity and strengthen lungs muscles.

1. Balasana

(freepik)

It is was one of the simple and best asanas to boost immunity. It relaxes the muscles by releasing the tensions from the lower back, rejuvenates the mind, reduces stress and elevates mood.

2. Anuvittasana

(freepik)

It helps in detoxifying the adrenal glands and opening up the respiratory system for better breathing. During the winter season, breathing deeply through nasal passage helps the lungs to be fit.

3. Pranayama

(freepik)

Deep breathing helps in reducing stress and anxiety, boosting the immune system. For those, who have gastric issues, headache, asthma and migraine, this asana works as a medicine.

4. Dhanurasana

(freepik)

It improves the blood flow in the body, boosting the immunity system. Also, it helps in good digestion as it puts pressure on the digestive tract to work properly.

5. Bhujangasana

(freepik)

Also known as the cobra pose, open up the lungs and strengthen the spine. This exercise relieves the pressure on the liver and reduced the load on the immune system. Also, it improves digestion.

Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips are followed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv